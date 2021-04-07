Omar gets first shot of Covid-19 vaccine at SKIMS

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday received first dose of covid-19 vaccine.

Omar, who is tending to his father—Farooq Abdullah— at SKIMS Soura received the jab at the tertiary care hospital, he said in a tweet.

“Got my 1st dose of the #COVIDvaccine this morning. It was a smooth & painless affair. I’m grateful to everyone at SKIMS, Srinagar for vaccinating me today,” Omar tweeted.

Got my 1st dose of the #COVIDvaccine this morning. It was a smooth & painless affair. I’m grateful to everyone at SKIMS, Srinagar for vaccinating me today. pic.twitter.com/ggxy9nkEcp — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 7, 2021

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference president and former three time Chief Minister of J&K, is admitted in the hospital for nearly a week now. Farooq had tested positive for covid-19 on March 30, four weeks after receiving the vaccine jab. (GNS)