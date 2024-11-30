Omar, Farooq complete Umrah

Srinagar, Nov 29: A delegation of prominent leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is set to return home this Saturday after completing the holy pilgrimage of Umrah.

Along with the Chief Minister were National Conference (NC) President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Minister Javaid Dar, Advisor to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani, and NC MLAs Mushtaq Guroo and Tanvir Sadiq.

The group is expected to land in Delhi on Saturday before heading to Jammu and Kashmir. The pilgrimage, a spiritually significant journey for Muslims, was marked by fervent prayers for the region’s wellbeing.

Nasir Aslam Wani said, “We will reach Delhi on Saturday. We prayed for everlasting peace, prosperity, and happiness for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Minister Javaid Dar expressed similar sentiments, stating his prayers were for the collective welfare and harmony of the region’s residents of J&K.

NC MLAs Tanvir Sadiq and Mushtaq Guroo echoed these emotions, adding that they sought the Almighty’s blessings to bring happiness to the lives of the people of J&K, to erase their worries, and to ensure that peace becomes a lasting reality in the region.

The pilgrimage and the heartfelt prayers offered by the leaders symbolize their commitment to the aspirations of the people of J&K and their hope for a future defined by stability, harmony, and prosperity.