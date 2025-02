Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed condolences on the passing of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s father-in-law, Dr. Sibtain Masoodi.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Sorry to hear about the demise of Dr. Sibtain Masoodi Sb, father-in-law of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.”

He further added, “May Allah grant Dr. Masoodi the highest place in Jannat. My condolences to the Mirwaiz & his loved ones.”