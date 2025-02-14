SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 13: Concluding the pre-budget consultations in Kashmir for the forthcoming Budget (2025-26), Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today held meetings with public representatives from Shopian and Kupwara districts here at the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.

The Chief Minister chaired pre-budget consultation with the chairpersons of District Development Councils (DDCs) and the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the districts of Shopian and Kupwara, who participated both in person and through virtual mode.

The meeting was also attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, and Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D Vaidya. Deputy Commissioners of Shopian and Kupwara attended the meeting through video conference.

Addressing the meetings, the Chief Minister maintained that when proposing works in the district capex budget, the focus should be given to projects that can be completed within a reasonable time frame of two to three years with clear deliverables that fit within the allocated funds.

He stressed prioritizing projects with achievable targets within stipulated deadlines that align with the budget cycle and fulfill public needs and aspirations.

The CM also said that purpose of holding pre-budget consultation was to obtain useful feedback from the stakeholders and public representatives who are aware of ground realities and propose works which are important and for overall public welfare.

Earlier, during the discussions, the MLAs of Shopian presented various development proposals and infrastructure development plans for their respective constituencies, particularly focusing on the augmentation of infrastructure under education, health, sports, R&B, PDD, and PHE.

They stressed the allocation of adequate funding for irrigation purposes in the budget 2025-26. To create employment avenues, they also demanded to explore the tourism potential in the districts. Similarly, in another pre-budget consultation meeting, the Chief Minister discussed developmental priorities with the chairperson of the District Development Council (DDC) and MLAs of Kupwara District.

During the consultation, the DDC Chairperson and MLAs of Karnah, Trehgam, Kupwara, Lolab, and Langate Constituencies underlined the developmental priorities covering a wide range of demands of local population viz upgradation and widening of roads, up-gradation of health & education infrastructure, augmentation of PHE sector.

During the discussions, the public representatives also stressed incorporating plans for boosting tourism in the district, particularly at Bangus, Lolab, and other areas of Kupwara.

Advisor to the CM, Nasir Aslam Wani, endorsed the demands of MLAs from the Kupwara district and said that the North campus of the university be made fully functional with the introduction of more courses.

He called for proper garbage disposal mechanism from Kupwara town, rainwater harvesting to overcome water deficit, desilting of irrigation khuls, and a clampdown on Kupwara becoming a drug trafficking route, which was also pointed out by MLA Karnah, saying that the drug menace be eradicated from the area.

The finalization of the site for the medical college was also emphasized so that it is established without further delay and SDH is upgraded to District Hospital status.

The MLAs also emphasized taking up Kupwara to Bandipora road, Kupwara bypass road, and construction of a mini-secretariat at Kupwara.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioners from Shopian and Kupwara Districts gave detailed presentations outlining the district profiles, demographics, and existing infrastructure in key sectors, including health, education, roads, drainage, public health engineering (PHE), and the power sector.

The presentations also provided insights into the District Capex, Centrally Sponsored Schemes, and ongoing projects under the current plan.

All MLAs expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for involving them in the pre-budget consultations and acknowledged the inclusive approach of the government to ongoing preparations for the Budget 2025-26.

In the course of the in-person meetings, the Chief Minister held pre-budget consultations with chairpersons of District Development Councils (DDCs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and representatives of stakeholder groups, including trade unions, industrialists, entrepreneurs, experts from education, agriculture, horticulture, economics and other sectors & services across the Kashmir to take appraisal of local demands to ensure budget is tailored to achieve public good.