Omar chairs Cabinet meeting

Srinagar, Aug 22: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a Cabinet meeting in Srinagar

The meeting, attended by five ministers, discussed administrative and developmental issues.

Agriculture Minister Javed Ahmad Dar told a local news agency that key matters related to Jammu and Kashmir were discussed.

“The Assembly session was not part of the agenda. Important Administrative and developmental priorities were discussed,” he said.

Officials said the cabinet discussed some land issues in Jammu, reviewed proposals related to tourism promotion, welfare measures, and governance matters, reflecting the government’s focus on strengthening development initiatives across the Union Territory.

The absence of deliberations on the Assembly session came even as speculation was rife that the government would recommend convening it in Srinagar before the winter season.

Highlighting the government’s priorities, Javed Dar stressed that rural development and agriculture remain key focus areas. “We are providing farmers with high-density, quality, and exotic crop varieties so that their income can increase,” he said, adding that reforms were being introduced to improve yields and strengthen the rural economy.

On water supply, the minister said the Jal Shakti Department is working under the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide clean drinking water to every household.

“The first phase of water supply schemes is nearly complete, and the second phase will cover the remaining habitations,” he informed.

Dar reiterated the National Conference’s position on statehood. “Statehood was taken away from us. We firmly believe it should be restored, and we expect all political parties to support this demand in one voice. It is our birthright,” he said. (With KINS inputs)