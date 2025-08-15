Omar cancels ‘At Home’

Srinagar, Aug 14: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has cancelled the ‘At Home’ ceremony on Independence Day tomorrow. He also decided not to go ahead with the cultural events during the morning Independence Day celebrations.

“In light of the tragedy caused by the cloudburst in Kishtwar, I have decided to cancel the ‘At Home’ tea party tomorrow (Friday) evening. “We have also decided not to go ahead with the cultural events during the morning Independence Day celebrations. The formal events – speech, march past, etc, will go ahead as planned,” he tweeted.