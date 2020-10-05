Omar Abdullah reviews ‘Thar’ after a test drive with father, Anand Mahindra responds

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah recently took a test drive of the new Mahindra Thar and seemed very impressed by it.

Posting few photos from his test drive along with his father Farooq Abdullah, on social media, Omar said: “Took dad for a spin in the new Mahindra Thar. What an amazing vehicle! I loved the short drive & can’t wait to take it for a longer one when it snows & off-road into the mountains. Take a bow team Mahindra. Kudos Anand Mahindra.”

However, right now it’s unclear whether Omar Abdullah has bought the new Thar or not.

Replying to Omar, Mahindra Group Chariman, Anand Mahindra said, “Coming from you, that’s an enormous compliment! I know you’re very demanding of the cars you drive.”

Omar then asked Anand Mahindra for his contact number so that Farooq Abdullah could share his views about the new vehicle.

“Can you DM me a number on which dad can speak to you? He wanted to let you know first hand what he thinks of the Thar,” Omar replied.

The new-gen Mahindra Thar was launched in India on October 2, 2020, on Gandhi Jayanti. Priced between ₹ 9.80 lakh and ₹ 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India) the new-gen Thar is based on a new platform and gets new design & styling along with a host of modern features. The model is offered in two key options – an adventure-spec AX series and a more lifestyle-oriented LX series, and the model tested my Abdullah is the latter.

