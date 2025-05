Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday unveiled the JK Pension Suvidha Portal, aimed at streamlining the pension settlement process for government employees and ex-legislators.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “Employees and ex-legislators who have served J&K and its people for decades deserve a simplified process for handling their pension papers.”

“Today, I launched the JK Pension Suvidha Portal to make pension settlement seamless,” the post added.