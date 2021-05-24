Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar had filmed murder to spread fear among wrestlers

India two-times Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who was arrested in a murder case recently, had a video of the incident recorded to terrorise the wrestling circuit in the city, the police said according to reports as it received six days’ custody of the wrestler at a Delhi court.

“Sushil had asked (his friend) Prince to make that video. He and his associates thrashed the victims like animals. He wanted to establish his fear in the wrestling community,” the police told the court as per a report by NDTV.

Sushil, who was on the run for nearly three weeks, was arrested on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the death of a 23-year-old wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium, along with co-accused Ajay from outer Delhi’s Mundka area.

According to police, Sushil Kumar and his associates assaulted fellow wrestler Sagar Rana, 23, and his two friends on May 4 at the national capital’s Chhatrasal Stadium. All three had to be hospitalised. Rana later died of his injuries.

The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, who had since been on the run. Another reward of ₹ 50,000 was announced for Ajay Kumar’s arrest.

The police have been raiding several places in Delhi and its surrounding cities, and neighbouring states, to arrest the 37-year-old champion wrestler.

On May 18, Sushil Kumar had approached a court in Delhi’s Rohini seeking protection from arrest, claiming that the probe against him was biased and that no injuries caused to the victim were attributable to him. The court, however, dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, saying he was “prima facie the main conspirator” and allegations against him were serious in nature.

Sushil Kumar won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics.