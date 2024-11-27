Ola Launches Gig Electric Scooter in India Starting at ₹39,999

Ola Electric has expanded its range of products with the launch of its first B2B electric scooter in the Indian market. Christened Gig, the electric scooter, has been launched at a starting price of ₹ 39,999 (ex-showroom) and comes in two variants. The variant higher in the list is called the Gig+ and comes with a price tag of ₹ 49,999 (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that the e-scooter follows the basic design principles of the manufacturer while making it fit for use as a commercial vehicle.

The commercial side of the Ola Gig is visible in the form of a large single for the rider while also offering a big carrier at the rear end. All of this follows a minimalistic pattern with a barebones design. It is to be noted that the Gig Plus is visibly different because of the presence of additional body panels forming an apron. To complement all of this, the EVs have 12-inch wheels.

On the side of the hardware, the Ola Gig comes with drum brakes at both ends, while suspension duties are taken care of by a telescopic front fork. Powering the Ola Gig is a rather small 250-watt electric motor, which can push the EV to a top speed of 25 kmph. Hence, it can be used without a registration. Meanwhile, the Ola Gig+ gets a more powerful 1.5 kW motor, which gives the EV a top speed of 45 kmph.

Both variants of the electric scooter are powered by a single removable 1.5 kWh battery pack. The consumers have a choice of using two battery packs with the Gig+. With a single battery pack, the Gig offers a range of 112 km, while the Gig+ will have a range of up to 81 km or 157 km, depending on the number of battery packs in use.