Ola Electric scooters launched in India, S1 starts at Rs 99,999

Ola launched its first e-scooter with the Ola S1 series in India today. The electric scooter launched in two variants – the Ola S1 which will be available in five colours and the Ola S1 Pro, a more powerful variant that will be available in 10 colours. These include Red, Sky Blue, Yellow, Silver, Gold, Pink, Black, Navy Blue, Grey and White.

The two models will be available for purchase this September and deliveries are set to begin in October. You can check out a recap of the launch event via the live stream embedded below.

Ola S1, S1 Pro: Features and specifications

The Ola S1 starts at Rs 99,999 and the S1 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,999. However, state subsidies could mean you could get the two electric scooters for cheaper in regions like Delhi and Maharashtra. The Ola S1 packs a 2.9kWh battery pack and delivers 8.5kW peak power. The battery can be charged in about 6 hours with a 750W portable charger or up to 50% using an Ola Supercharger in just 18 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Ola S1 Pro also comes with a 8.5kW motor but features a larger 3.9kW battery. The S1 Pro also gets a ‘Hyper’ riding mode in addition to the Normal and Sport riding modes.

Both the electric scooters come with a number of modern features including a Reverse Mode, in-built speakers, proximity sensors, app compatibility, and also a Hill Hold feature that prevents the vehicle from rolling back on slopes during riding. A customisable all-digital touchscreen display allows the rider to customise modes, sounds and other settings.