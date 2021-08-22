OIC supports dialogue in Afghanistan; asks Taliban to respect ‘international humanitarian law’

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has urged the international community to provide assistance to Afghanistan, during a meeting to review the situation in the country after Taliban’s dramatic takeover.
OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen said the bloc supports the approach to dialogue in Afghanistan, adding that there is an escalating growth in humanitarian needs in the war-torn country.
“We expect a comprehensive dialogue and national reconciliation from the authorities in Afghanistan,” OIC tweeted quoting Secretary-General.
Dr Al-Othaimeen asked Taliban “to respect international #humanitarian law and the right to life and security.”
The OIC, a key international organization representing 57 Muslim countries, said it was going to hold an “extraordinary” emergency meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, a week after the Taliban’s took over the capital Kabul.
In a Twitter post on Sunday, the OIC said the “open-ended” talks with its permanent representatives were being held at the invitation of Saudi Arabia.