Australian batter Usman Khawaja is winning hearts for a different reason altogether.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like a lad living next door, Khawaja exclaimed `oh Mama’ after he survived a very good ball while batting against West Indies at Adelaide Oval.

Love this technology, need this in IPL. pic.twitter.com/dLjMYDDPnB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 9, 2022

“Oh Mama!” he shouted. “That’s a nice nut. That’s a nice nut.”

Another ball nipped back as Khawaja shouldered arms, making it a tight leave.

In response, Khawaja was heard saying: “Nice leave, Uzzie. Nice leave.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Khawaja was being recorded as he made 62 in Australia’s first innings against the West Indies at Adelaide Oval.