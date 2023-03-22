Srinagar, March 22: The ODOP (One District One Product) Invest India, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Delhi, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), today organized a nationwide awareness campaign for the initiative in Srinagar and interacted with manufacturers, UT government officials and media persons.

The conference was addressed by dignitaries including Sh Mehmood Shah, Director, Handloom and Handicraft; Sh Atul Sharma, MD, Handloom and Handicraft Corporation and Dr. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension – SKUAST.

Officials from Industries Department, JKTPO, Agriculture, Horticulture departments and ODOP sellers and media officials were present on the occasion.

Sh Shah highlighted the efforts being taken by the Department of Handloom and Handicrafts with special focus given to schemes and initiatives of the Union Territory. He emphasized the increase in push for participation in global exhibitions post COVID, which has played a key role in reviving the economy of J&K.

Sh Harpreet Singh from team ODOP, Invest India, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry gave a brief introduction about the initiative. He highlighted the various interventions being undertaken by the Central and State governments to establish a stronger brand for India’s unique products.

Ms Deepangna Singhi from ODOP team interacted with the sellers from various districts of Jammu and Kashmir and talked about the benefits of the initiative.

Under the ODOP initiative, 21 products have been identified from 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Products like Kani Shawl, Natural Oils (Lavender), Wicker Willow, Basmati Rice, Basholi Pashmina and Saffron were displayed at the event.

Sellers of J&K’s ODOP shared their success stories with the media and spoke about the uniqueness of their craft. Ms. Mehek Mihir mentioned her family business of saffron and how with the support of the government departments, her business has grown exponentially. Mr. Basith Khan, an entrepreneur of honey, Mr. Javed, grower of saffron, Mr. Rafiq Ahmed, producer of Kani Shawl, Mr. Aditya, businessman- Handicraft, and Mr. Tokhir, producer of lavender oil also shared their craft stories at the event.

The ODOP lead conference emphasized that the main objective of the campaign is to create awareness among the public about the unique products available in each district and to encourage their consumption.

This initiative is part of the Government of India’s efforts to promote the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and to support the development of indigenous products. The nationwide awareness campaign for ODOP is aimed at improving the economic viability of MSMEs and promoting the consumption of locally made products.