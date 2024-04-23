ODL system essential for future pedagogy: Experts

SRINAGAR: To highlight the significance of ODL (Open and Distance Learning), the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), Kashmir University (KU), Tuesday organised an ‘Induction Programme’ for the newly admitted B Ed (Batch 2023) students.

The programme served as a platform to welcome the newly enrolled students into the fold of teacher-education and instill in them the ethos and expectations of the institution.

“The induction programme is a momentous occasion in the academic calendar, marking the beginning of a new journey for our aspiring educators,” an official spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

Highlighting the essence of teacher-students relationship during the inaugural session, Dean Academic Affairs, KU, Prof Farooq Ahmad Masoodi, said that education is a life-long process and that we learn from each other.

“Honesty and value of time are the important ingredients of making a successful teacher,” Prof Masoodi reiterated, adding that the university life helps in developing a natural sense of responsibility and maturity for one’s intellectual upbringing and academic upliftment.

Controller of Examinations, Dr Majid Zaman Baba, said that the university will soon publish an examination calendar for the new learners that will be followed in letter and spirit.

“We have set the timelines for every aspect of the degree programme,” he informed.

Dean, School of Open Learning, Prof Mushtaq A Dar, stressed upon following the professional code of conduct and also upholding the ethical obligations.

“Display utmost rigour and seriousness while being groomed in hybrid mode as there are no short-cuts to success,” he said.

Highlighting the historical journey of the Centre, Former Dean and Director, School of Open Learning, Prof Tariq Ahmad Chisthi, said: “The beauty of distance education system lies in its self-reliant nature where a learner can work as well as study simultaneously.

Director, CDOE, Prof Shawkat A Shah, underscored the role of distance education in fulfilling the societal obligation of ‘reaching the unreached’.

“The CDOE is committed to the creation of a vibrant distance education system whereby an inquisitive distant learner finds the right ambience to have a mind opened by wonder,” he said.

In his online presentation on ‘Philosophy of Distance Education’, Prof Arbind Kumar Jha, School of Vocational Education and Training (SOVET), IGNOU, focused on collaboration and student-networking through technological intervention “so that distance Education can reach the maximum clientele without sacrificing the essence of quality”, the statement added.