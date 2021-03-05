OCI now require permission for Tabligh or journalistic activities: Report

New Delhi: The OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card-holders will have to get a special permission from Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) or the Indian Mission concerned, for missionary or Tabligh or mountaineering or journalistic activities, media reports said on Friday.

OCI is an immigration status that allows foreign citizens of Indian origin to live, study or work in India

The ministry of home affairs announced the new rules for those carrying OCI cards.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the OCI cardholders will, additionally, require permission if they want to undertake research, internship or employment in any foreign diplomatic missions, foreign government organisations in India.

Apart from these, a special permit will also be required to visit any place that falls in the protected or restricted or prohibited areas as specified by the government or competent authority, the report added.