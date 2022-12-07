Patna: Nearly a dozen armed robbers looted a prominent jewelry shop in Bihar’s Samastipur and ran away with ornaments worth Rs 1 crore, police said.

The robbers, including one woman, arrived at the ‘Heera Jewellers’ located at Mohanpur Nakku Chowk in Samastipur and took all employees and customers at gunpoint.

In a statement to the police, the employees of the shop claimed that a woman came into the shop as a customer. After her signal, around one dozen robbers barged into the shop and took everyone inside at gunpoint.

The robbers thrashed some of the employees and broke the CCTV cameras. The accused also took away the digital video recorder of the CCTV.

“We have registered an FIR in Mufassil police station and efforts are on to nab the robbers,” said a Samastipur police officer.

Sources have said that the jewelry shop owner has a backup of the CCTV footage and it has been handed over to the police.

Earlier on Monday evening, nearly a dozen armed men looted cash and jewelry worth Rs 30 lakh from the house of Madhulika Singh, owner of Samastpur’s ‘Bhola Talkies’. The robbers held her hostage for an hour at gunpoint.