Obstructing ambulances may attract Rs 10,000 fine or jail upto 6 months

Srinagar: The Traffic Police department Kashmir Sumday warned that obstructing ambulances could lead to a Rs 10,000 fine or up to 6 months in jail

“In case of any medical emergency movement, hospital administration and other health care centers operating in Kashmir Valley are

advised to communicate with Traffic Police Control Room for hassle free movement of patients within municipal limits of Srinagar,” the Traffic department said in it’s circular.

It said that the drivers of the medical emergency vehicles carrying patients and the attendants shall keep close liaison with Traffic Control Unit on the above mentioned helpline numbers during the transit of patient to the hospital for a hassle free passage.

“All the commuters on road are advised to pave way for Ambulances, especially carrying patients to referral hospitals, failure to provide passage to the medical emergency vehicles (Ambulances) is violation under section 194E Motor Vehicle Act and carries fine of Rs. 10, 000/- and imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months,” it said.