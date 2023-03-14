ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 14 () Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Tuesday highlighted that the development of agrarian economy, skilling of people and nurturing micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as manufacturing activities, would help in the economic upliftment of the African continent.

Addressing the CII’s Partnership Summit, Mittal, while speaking on the issue of Africa’s economic integration, which is one of the key agenda items of India’s G20 presidency, said that the fertile land available in the continent needs to be put into urgent use, as it will help remove poverty and generate employment.

He further added that skilling of people there is another significant aspect, which the Africa Integration Council (a smaller group under G20) is working towards and will be making recommendations on.

Mittal also highlighted the significance of developing MSMEs in Africa and encouraging manufacturing activities. This would help in the economic upliftment of the African continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Electricity supply is a huge issue in Africa along with physical connectivity through rail and road networks, Mittal said, adding that many countries there lag behind in physical and digital connectivity.

However, he added that digital connectivity can overcome the absence of physical infrastructure. Giving the example of the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) trinity, the Bharti Airtel chief said that a similar model is required to empower Africa.

ans/pgh

(This story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor Staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed)