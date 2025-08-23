Nurture excellence for `Viksit J&K’: LG

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today called for nurturing excellence to attain the goal of Viksit Jammu and Kashmir

“For Viksit Jammu Kashmir, we must nurture excellence and foster a culture of innovation within governance,” he said

LG was addressing the gathering after felicitating the winners of the Centre for Innovations in Public Systems (CIPS) Awards at a ceremony in Srinagar.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor extended his heartiest congratulations to all the recipients of the prestigious award. He said the CIPS Awards acknowledge and celebrate transformative initiatives in public systems to promote rapid social and economic progress and encourage others to become agents of change.

He lauded the courage and dedication of all the awardees who have stepped forward in sectors like health, education, information technology, rural development, and brought about a positive change in the lives of a large portion of the country’s population.

“Civil servants, engineers, doctors, scientists, and technocrats are the administration’s backbone. Their impartiality, honesty, efficiency, and fearlessness are our most valuable assets. I am proud that as a team, they have worked to serve the people and contribute to nation building,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid a strong foundation, leading to innovative governance initiatives and making the government more sensitive to the needs of the people.

“Prime Minister’s mantra of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ has enhanced ease of living for citizens and ensured seamless delivery of public services. Today, India is not only the world’s fastest-growing economy, but its future is undoubtedly bright among the largest economies. A favourable environment has been created for sustained and rapid economic development across the country.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the officials to work on improving policy performance, managing complex challenges, and effectively addressing disruptive changes that will occur in an unpredictable future.

“People’s voice must be the soul of a government policy. That’s why policies cannot be drafted in offices anymore. Policy making should be done on the ground while incorporating the suggestions and needs of the citizens.

A file is more than just a piece of paper; it contains the lives and futures of thousands of people. The measure of any action is whether it improves the lives of ordinary citizens. We must pay special attention to these two important aspects and make the governance system more responsible and responsive.

Today, in the age of Artificial Intelligence, Change is the only constant. We will have to make decisions accordingly, keeping in mind growth and welfare in every sector,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the transformation in Government-to-Citizen and Government-to-Business services in Jammu and Kashmir.

There is no doubt that in the future, new technologies like Artificial Intelligence will lead to better public policies, improved decision-making, enhanced citizen engagement, and a faster, higher-quality delivery of public services, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also congratulated the District Administration of Ganderbal for its innovative environmental initiatives.

Changemakers like Jairaj Bhattacharya, founder of the EdTech startup ConveGenius, and Shri Swapneel Paul, Deputy Commissioner of Tinsukia, Assam, through their determination, succeeded in overcoming challenges to bring about tangible changes on the ground, he added.

He further asked the bureaucrats, technocrats to develop new tools, take innovative initiatives to solve the complex challenges, and drive change and transformation in society through technical applications.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor called for adopting the Akshaya Patra Foundation’s model to bring a significant improvement to the mid-day meal program in government schools.

He urged the bureaucrats and technocrats to put dedicated focus on the agriculture sector through technology transfer from lab to land. We also need to take innovative initiatives to address the problems faced by farmers due to climate change, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor further said that the 29 reformative projects under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) can also be implemented as per the requirement in different states/ UTs of the country.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Dr. N. Ramesh Kumar, Director General, Administrative Staff College of India; Dr. Valli Manickam, Director, Centre for Innovations in Public Systems (CIPS); M Raju, Commissioner Secretary, GAD; Rehana Batul, Director J&K IMPARD; senior administrative officials and domain experts were present at the felicitation ceremony.