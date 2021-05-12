Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Nursing staff at forefront of fighting COVID-19: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised nursing staff on the International Nurses Day on Wednesday, saying their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary.

International Nurses Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of founder of modern nursing Florence Nightingale.

In a tweet, Modi said, “International Nurses Day is a day to express gratitude to the hardworking nursing staff, who is at the forefront of fighting COVID-19. Their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary.”


