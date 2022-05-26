National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications from eligible engineering graduates for environment management posts.
The age limit for the Post of Environment Management is up to 30 years. As per the official notification, the candidates have to submit their online applications to get registered for NTPC recruitment till 03rd June 2022.
Here are the details
Qualification
Graduate Engineering Degree in Environment with at least 60% marks OR Graduate with at least 60% marks will full-time PG Degree/PG Diploma/M.Sc./M.Tech. in Environment Engineering/Environment Science/Environmental Management with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution.
Grade/Pay Scale Rs.30,000 to Rs.1,20,000
Post Name & Vacancy
Environment Management: 10 Vacancy (UR- 06, EWS- 01, OBC- 02, SC- 01)
How to Apply & Fees
Interested candidates should log on to our website careers.ntpc.co.in or visit careers section at www.ntpc.co.in for applying. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted. Candidates are required to possess a valid email ID. NTPC will not be responsible for bouncing back any email sent to the candidates.
Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC(NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 300/-. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & female candidates need not pay the registration fee.
