NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam: Date, application form, application fees – read details here

Ending all speculations, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday (July 12) that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting NEET 2021 entrance exam on September 12.

It is to be noted that the NEET 2021 entrance exam, which is held for admission in medical colleges, was earlier scheduled to be held on August 1, 2021. Aspiring candidates must note that the registration process for NEET 2021 entrance exam will begin today (July 13) and the NEET UG 2021 entrance exam application form will be released at 5 PM on the official website – ntaneet.nic.in.

Education Minister tweeted that the number of cities where the NEET 2021 entrance examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198 in order to ensure social distancing due to COVID-19 pandemic. The NTA has also decided to increase the number of examination centres from the current 3862 centres.

NTA NEET UG 2021: Application Fees

For General category students, the NEET 2021 entrance exam application fee is Rs 1,500, for EWS Rs 1400 and Rs 800 for other categories. Candidates will have to submit proof of relevant reservations like SC/ST/OBC at the time of registration.

NTA NEET UG 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET.

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Log in with your details

Meanwhile, the registration for JEE Main 2021 for Session 4 is scheduled to be held from July 27 to August 2 and it is going to end at midnight (11:50 PM) today.