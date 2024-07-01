Education

NTA announces NEET retest results

The National Testing Agency announced the revised rank list for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG on Monday, officials said. 

 The revised result was announced after a retest was conducted for candidates who were earlier awarded grace marks to compensate for loss of time as the exam on May 5 started late at six centres. 

 For the retest conducted at seven centres on June 23 following a Supreme Court order, 48 per cent of the 1,563 candidates did not appear. National Testing Agency (NTA) officials reported that 813 of the 1,563 candidates appeared for the retest while the others opted for the marks without the grace. PTI

