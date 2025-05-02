NSS, GHSS Rainawari conduct prog on ‘Gender Justice’

SRINAGAR, MAY 02: The National Service Scheme (NSS) Units I and II of the University of Kashmir, in collaboration with the NSS Unit of Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Rainawari, conducted an engaging and thought-provoking awareness programme titled “Gender Justice: Know Your Rights.” The session, held at GHSS Rainawari, focused on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The programme aimed to sensitize students and staff to gender rights, promote workplace safety, and encourage legal empowerment, particularly for young women. Eminent speakers from the University of Kashmir provided valuable insights into the provisions of the Act and the mechanisms for its effective prevention and redressal.

Gulshan Afroza, Principal of GHSS Rainawari, appreciated the initiative and praised the NSS units for addressing such a vital issue. She conveyed her heartfelt gratitude to the organizers and participants, and reaffirmed the school’s commitment to promoting awareness on legal and social justice themes. Gowhar Khursheed, NSS Programme Officer at GHSS Rainawari, extended his sincere thanks to all the officials and student participants from both the University of Kashmir and GHSS Rainawari. He offered special appreciation to Waqar Amin, Programme Coordinator NSS University of Kashmir, for his outstanding leadership and for facilitating this important event.