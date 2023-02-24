Srinagar: The final leg of Asia’s largest theatre fest – 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav – began at Tagore Hall here on Thursday. The festival is being organized by the National School of Drama (NSD) in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) with Cluster University, Srinagar as a facilitator.

Inaugurated by Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, the festival will feature three plays in as many days highlighting various facets of Indian culture. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest, Prof. Shah said that NSDs endeavour to culminate 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav in the Kashmir valley is laudable.

“The valley has a rich tradition of theatre with several classic dramas having been written and produced in Kashmir over the centuries,” he said adding the endeavour of the NSD to hold the final leg of the festival in Kashmir was laudable.

In his speech, Director NSD, Prof. Ramesh Chandra Gaur said that on account of interest of people of the valley in theatre, Srinagar was chosen as the final destination for culmination of the 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav.

“In Kashmir we have a Theatre-in-Education Centre, built asset of which we have formally taken over today,” Prof. Gaur disclosed adding, the NSD would soon activate the Centre and speed up TIE and repertory activities in the Kashmir valley.

Giving details Prof. Gaur said that the NSD would be holding theatre workshop in Srinagar in March and summer theatre festival in May or June this year.

“This would then be followed by other similar activities for which a separate schedule is being devised and notified shortly,” he disclosed.

Earlier in his welcome speech, NSD’s Theatre-in-Education (TIE), Srinagar Centre incharge, Santanu Bose said that the purpose of holding the drama festival in Srinagar was to introduce the newer generation to the cultural richness of the country.

Coinciding with the inauguration of 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav in Srinagar, the NSD also took over possession of built asset from the JKAACL for formal commencement of theatre activities in the Kashmir valley.

Among others, Officer I/c, JKAACL, Dr. Farooq Anwaar Mirza also spoke on the occasion. The festival, commencement of which was witnessed by a large gathering representing various segments of society, will conclude on 25th February.