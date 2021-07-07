NRLM Pulwama organizes workshop on SHG-Bank linkage

Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JK RLM) UMEED organized a workshop on SHG-Bank Linkage at Rural Development Complex (BTC) Pulwama.

The aim of the workshop was to sensitize the bankers and the community for proper implementation of the programme and offer an opportunity for direct interaction between bankers and SHG members.

Mohd. Nadeem District Programme Manager (IB&CB) JKRLM presented an overview of activities, approach and achievements of UMEED, particularly in the area of financial inclusion. He said the mandate of JKRLM is to reach out to 66 percent of rural population and link them to sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Cluster Head Jk Bank, Mohd Aslam who also spoke on the occasion said the J&k Bank is committed to walking an extra mile efforts towards financial inclusion and empowerment of women. SHG credit linkage is a social concern and a promising business proposition and assured of all kind of possible assistance to the SHGs.

He said the purpose of the workshop is to analyze the progress made on SHG linkage this year and also deliberate on various other issues. He said the workshop will help bankers and the SHG members to directly interact with each other and give feedback on the existing system of finance to the SHGs that will help banks and the department to improve.

District Programme Manager (FI) Pulwama Mr Sakib Shafi gave an overview of activities, and focused on the need of fair credit to poor which he said is prerequisite and imperative for successful and sustainable livelihood of SHGs.

While Block Programme Manager Pulwama Arsheed Ahmad speaking on the occasion said the workshop will help bankers and the SHG members to directly interact with each other and raised some issues with regarding to the PAN Card of SHG, Change of OBs (Signatories) at Bank level etc.

The Lead District Manager Pulwama MR Khursheed Sb & bank representatives assured to take the subject of SHG Bank Linkage on a high priority. They said SHG credit linkage is a social concern as well as a promising business proposition for bankers and assured every possible help to the SHGs.