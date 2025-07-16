NRI Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Killed Marathon Legend Fauja Singh

Chandigarh: Punjab Police have arrested Amritpal Singh Dhillon, a 30-year-old non-resident Indian (NRI) from Canada, in connection with the hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh.

Dhillon allegedly rammed his Toyota Fortuner into the 114-year-old athlete on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway near his native village in Punjab while Singh was crossing the road. The renowned runner, affectionately known as the ‘Turbaned Tornado’, sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed.

The police traced the vehicle through CCTV footage, which showed the car’s number plate. The vehicle was registered in the name of Varinder Singh from Kapurthala, who told police he had recently sold it to Dhillon. The accused, who arrived in India a week ago, was arrested from his village in Kartarpur. During interrogation, Dhillon admitted to the crime and claimed he was unaware that the victim was Fauja Singh, only learning of his identity through news reports. He also said he was returning home after selling his mobile phone when the accident occurred.

Fauja Singh, born in 1911, took up running in the 1990s after moving to England and facing personal tragedies, including the death of his wife and son. He ran his first marathon at age 89 in London and later became the oldest person to complete a full marathon at age 100 in Toronto in 2011. He also served as a torchbearer for the 2004 Athens and 2012 London Olympics and ran his final competitive race in 2013.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute, calling Singh an “extraordinary athlete” whose determination inspired generations. “Pained by his passing. My thoughts are with his family and admirers worldwide,” he posted on X.