Nowgam Blast: LG Sinha visits injured at hospital

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited Ujala Cygnus hospital to meet those injured in the Nowgam police station blast.

The LG inquired about the health of the injured and assured them of all possible assistance.

He arrived in Srinagar today afternoon from Jammu after the accidental blast inside the Nowgam police station. He will visit the Police Control Room headquarters for a wreath laying ceremony of the officials who died in the blast.

Nine people died, including a State Investigation Agency (SIA) officer, a Naib Tehsildar and a tailor, while 31 others were wounded after a stockpile of explosive seized from Faridabad terror module went off accidentally inside the police station—(KNO)