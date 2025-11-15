Nowgam Blast: Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Deceased

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday announced ex-gratia relief from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the victims of the Nowgam Police Station explosion.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, said that Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the families of each deceased individual and Rs 1 lakh to every injured person.

The incident on Friday night resulted in nine deaths and around 30 injuries. Speaking after visiting patients at Ujala Hospital, Itoo said some injured were admitted to SMHS Hospital and later discharged, while about 20 remain under treatment at Ujala Hospital. She said one or two patients are in the ICU, and the rest are stable.

Itoo as per KNS also visited the homes of several victims. She said the ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh for each deceased and Rs 1 lakh for each injured will be provided as per the Chief Minister’s instructions.

She acknowledged the response of medical teams at Ujala Hospital, SMHS, and the Chief Medical Officer, noting that the teams attended to the injured immediately after the incident and managed treatment throughout the night.(KNS).