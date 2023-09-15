ADVERTISEMENT

SRINAGAR: The transport department has come up a sophisticated online module to make the transfer of vehicle ownership easier in Jammu and Kashmir

According to this new innovative module, both buyers and sellers will electronically sign the necessary legal documents using their AADHAR-registered mobile numbers.

This transformation not only simplifies the ownership transfer application process but also eliminates the need for both parties to make in-person visits to Motor Vehicle Department offices for identity verification, as this is now accomplished through the AADHAR-enabled e-Signature process.

Previously, individuals involved in a vehicle sale had to download application forms, manually complete them on the portal, upload the forms, and then submit physical copies at Transport Department offices. However, with the introduction of this initiative, Form 29 and

Form 30 will now be automatically generated by retrieving relevant data from VAHAN and AADHAR databases.

Previously, additional documents such as sale deeds and address proofs had to be uploaded by both buyers and sellers. Now, there is no such requirement when opting for the e-Signature method of application.

With the adoption of the e-Signature method, the process will now take mere hours, if not minutes, as all the pertinent information will be seamlessly obtained from VAHAN and AADHAR databases, eliminating the need for additional verification by Motor Vehicle Department officials.