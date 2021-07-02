Now drone spotted over Indian High Commission during ‘Bollywood night’ event in Islamabad; India takes up matter with Pakistan

Days after Jammu airport was jolted with twin blasts with the help of a low-flying drone, a drone was spotted in the residential area of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

The Indian government has raised security concerns with Islamabad regarding the event. According to reports, this is the first time such an incident involving a drone being spotted inside the Indian commission in Pakistan has happened.

Quoting sources, CNN-News18 reported that the drone was spotted inside the mission when an event “Bollywood night” was going on.

In a separate event, Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at a small hexacopter belonging to Pakistan on Friday morning at about 0425 hrs as it was trying to cross the international border in Arnia sector. Due to this firing, it returned back immediately. It was meant for carrying out surveillance of the area, according to an official statement from BSF.

In order to assess the situation, Minister of State Home, will meet IG BSF in Jammu where Reddy will be apprised of the current situation.