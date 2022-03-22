With some of their prepaid and postpaid contracts, major telecom providers such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone-idea (Vi) provide free access to many OTT services. Select prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vi provide free access to a variety of streaming sites, including Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and others. Today, we’ll take a look at Reliance Jio’s prepaid plans that include free Disney+ Hotstar access.

ADVERTISEMENT

In India, Disney+ Hotstar has three plans: Super, Premium (monthly), and Premium (yearly) (yearly). The monthly plan costs Rs 899 and the annual plan costs Rs 1499. The Premium monthly plan costs Rs 299 per month. You’ll need to go to the official Disney+ Hotstar website to purchase these plans. If you don’t want to pay for a plan, go with a prepaid option that gives you free access to the streaming platform.

Jio plans with complimentary Disney+ Hotstar are shown below.

The Rs 3119 prepaid plan includes a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, unlimited talking, 740GB of data with a 2GB daily data limit, 100 SMS per day, and free access to the Jio suite of applications. This plan has a 365-day validity period. The Rs 4199 prepaid package includes a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, unlimited calling, a total of 1095GB data with a daily data restriction of 3GB, 100 SMS per day, and free access to the Jio suite of applications. This plan has a 365-day validity period. The Rs 1499 prepaid package includes a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, unlimited calling, 168GB of data with a 2GB daily data restriction, 100 SMS per day, and free access to the Jio suite of applications. This plan has an 84-day validity period. The Rs 499 prepaid package includes a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, unlimited calling, 56GB of data with a 2GB daily data restriction, 100 SMS per day, and free access to the Jio suite of applications. This plan has a 28-day validity period. The Rs 601 prepaid package includes a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, unlimited talking, 90GB of data with a 3GB daily data restriction, 100 SMS per day, and free access to the Jio suite of applications. This plan has a 28-day validity period. A total of 6GB of 4G data is included in the plan. The Rs 799 prepaid package includes a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, unlimited calling, 112GB of data with a 2GB daily data restriction, 100 SMS per day, and free access to the Jio suite of applications. This plan has a 56-day validity period. The Rs 659 prepaid plan includes a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, 84GB of data with a 1.5GB daily usage limit, and free access to the Jio suite of apps. This plan has a 56-day validity period. This package does not include calling or texting.