After Amazona nd Flipkart, Apple is coming up with festival season sale in India, scheduled to commence on October 15. The official teaser image with an Apple logo made out of cracker sparks says “Our festive offer will fire up on 15 October. Be ready for incredible savings.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple also highlights why its store is the best place to shop, highlighting several exclusive features like customising Macs, personalising AirPods, Apple Pencil, and iPads with texts and emojis, and taking the help of a specialist to pick the perfect gift during this festive season.

If you have an old phone that you would like to exchange, Apple also has a trade-in program, which accepts both Android and iOS devices. If you exchange an old Android device, Apple offers up to Rs 37,000 credit. However, do note that the credit value entirely depends on the model and the condition of the phone, and the program is also limited to specific Apple products.

Similarly, Apple is offering up to Rs 67,800 credit for older iPhones. Again, to get that sort of discount, one needs to exchange newer models like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the exchange value is limited to just Rs 6,080 for the older iPhone 7