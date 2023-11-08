Srinagar, Nov 8 : Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said to have arrested a notorious drug peddler in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested notorious & wanted lady drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from her possession”, reads a statement issued to GNS.

“Police Station Boniyar received reliable information regarding presence of contraband in a residential house at Trikanjan Boniyar. Accordingly police party of Police Station Boniyar headed by SHO PS Boniyar under the supervision of SDPO Uri raided the said house. During the search, 60 grams of contraband Herion like substance was recovered from the possession of one lady, who was identified as Farhat Begum @ Fancy wife of Rayees Ahmad Khan resident of Trikanjan Boniyar”, reads the statement.

“She has been arrested and shifted to PS Boniyar where she remain in custody.”

“Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law have been registered at police Station Boniyar & investigations have been initiated”, reads the statement.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law”, the statement reads further.

(With inputs from GNS)