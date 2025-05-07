Notorious drug peddler booked under PIT NDPS Act

SOPORE, MAY 07: Continuing its relentless drive against the drug menace, Police in Sopore have booked a notorious drug peddler, Nazir Ahmad Shah @Bedan son of Mohammad Yousaf Shah resident of Neharpora Sopore, under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act. The accused has been lodged in Udhampur Jail following the execution of the PIT-NDPS detention warrant.

Nazir Ahmad Shah was a habitual offender involved in multiple cases of drug peddling and was operating in and around Sopore, posing a serious threat to public health and order, especially targeting vulnerable youth. His continued involvement in the illicit drug trade despite repeated warnings and legal actions made it imperative to proceed under the stringent provisions of the PIT-NDPS Act.

This action reflects J&K Police’s zero-tolerance policy toward drug trafficking and its firm resolve to break the supply chain of narcotics. We are committed to identifying, tracking, and taking the strongest possible legal action against individuals and networks involved in drug smuggling and distribution.

“The drug menace is a grave threat to our society, particularly to the younger generation, and it demands a united response. J&K Police appeals to the general public to come forward with any information regarding drug-related activities in their areas,” said a police statement.