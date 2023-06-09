Mumbai: Amid link-up rumors with cricketer Shubhman Gill, actress Sara Ali Khan raised the bar for her prince charming.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the possibility of marrying a cricketer, she said: “I think that the kind of person that I am, to find somebody it doesn’t matter what they do — actor, cricketer, businessman, doctor… Maybe not doctors, they will run away. But you know the truth is that jokes apart, you will need to match me on the mental and intellectual level. And if you can do that, I think it’s great, wow but I think that would matter to me much, much more (than the profession).”

Asked if she can imagine herself dating someone from the current Indian cricket team lineup, hinting at Shubhman Gill, she said “I’ll be honest with you, I think and I can say this with almost assurity, I think the person I am going to be in my life I have not met so far. I really don’t think so.”

Sara’s recent film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is receiving mixed reviews by the industry. The actress, along with her co-star Vicky Kaushal has been visiting different places of worship to seek blessings for the success of their film.