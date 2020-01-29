News
Not floating a new party: Altaf
Srinagar, Jan 28: Former PDP Minister Altaf Bukhari, who had met Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G.C. Murmu along with other political leaders earlier this month, on Tuesday denied reports that he was floating a new political party.
In a statement, he dismissed such reports as a “figment of imagination”.
“This news seems to have been floated with a single-minded agenda to mislead and confuse,” a spokesperson for Bukhari said.
He said as already informed to media, a “significant number of like-minded friends and political colleagues are in touch with each other and in this context, informal meetings are often convened”.
“These meetings are aimed at reviving the emerging political situation and should not be misconstrued as formation of any political party.”
Earlier this month, Bukhari led a group of former legislators which met Murmu in Jammu and presented a memorandum with a list of demands for restoring political activity in Jammu and Kashmir.
Bukhari stressed that Jammu and Kashmir cannot perpetually “mourn” the abrogation of Article 370.
In an exclusive interview with IANS, Bukhari had said the time has come to look beyond Article 370 and explore other achievable options for Jammu and Kashmir.
“The pain of loss of Article 370 will never go, but we have to come out of it,” he said. “Life goes on; we must try for things that we can get.”
He said the way forward is domicile rights for residents and restoration of the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
News
‘6,000 acres of land in J&K to be handed over to investors’
Srinagar, Jan 29: The Jammu and Kashmir government has identified 6,000 acres of land across the Union territory for potential investors who will take part in the J&K Global Investors Summit in April, officials said Wednesday.
Forty thousand of the total 50,000 kanals of land have been identified in the Jammu region as against 10,000 in the Kashmir Valley. The land identified mostly falls in the districts of Samba and Kathua in Jammu region, and Pulwama and Anantnag districts in the Kashmir Valley.
“The summit will be open for all the global investors and to local industrialists as well as those from other parts of the country who want to set up and expand their businesses in Jammu and Kashmir,” Ravinder Kumar, MD, SIDCO told IANS.
On January 20, Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Girish Chandra Murmu had said that the first ever Jammu and Kashmir Global Investors Summit will be held in J&K in April. Speaking a pre-investors global summit in Delhi, Murmu had said that sectoral seminars will be organised and the main events will be held in Srinagar.
The government has started a campaign to bring Jammu and Kashmir on the industrial map of the country.
“We will be organising road shows in other states and holding conclaves to attract investors to Jammu and Kashmir,” Kumar said. He said it is going to be a three-day summit that would be held in Srinagar as well as Jammu.
The government had planned to organise a global investors summit in October 2019 but it was postponed. The event will be the first major industrial activity in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
The investors can now also purchase the land which is made possible by the revocation of Article 370, and take the land on lease as well.
“We have identified the land in different areas across Jammu and Kashmir, and it is going to be state land. However, land can also be procured from the private parties as well,” Ravinder Kumar said.
The government expects certain key areas to be the focus of the global investors summit like the health and education sectors.
News
Govt steps up public outreach initiative: Admin Secretaries to meet people 5 days a month
Jammu, Jan 29: In a significant move towards meeting the aspirations of people, the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has stepped up its public outreach initiative by involving Administrative Secretaries in the process of public grievance redressal mechanism, which was earlier restricted to the Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor.
Under the fresh move, Administrative Secretaries have also been tasked with holding public grievances camps five days in a month, two days each in Jammu and Srinagar, and once in a month in the allotted district of the Union Territory.
The initiative aims at further intensifying the outreach mechanism for quality and quantitative disposal of public grievances and extending the exercise to the districts to reach out to the people unable to move to the twin capitals of the Union Territory.
The Administrative secretaries, having vast experience of administration would make all their efforts to solve issues and problems faced by people.
The move will make top UT bureaucracy available to people, which in turn will bring more transparency, efficiency and accountability in the governance.
The PWD Guest House Jammu and Banquet Hall Srinagar will be the venues of public hearing for every Administrative Secretary, the Government order mentions. The meeting timings in both Jammu and Srinagar will be from 10 am to 4 pm.
According to the schedule issued by the Government, Financial Commissioner (Finance Department), Arun Kumar Mehta will meet public every first and third Monday of the month at PWD Guest House, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and second and fourth Monday at Banquet Hall, Srinagar.
Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo will meet public at Jammu on every first and third Thursday and in Srinagar every second and fourth Thursday while Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary Home Department, will meet people in Jammu on every first and third Friday and in Srinagar on every second and fourthFriday.
Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department, will listen to the public grievances on first and third Tuesday of every month in Jammu and second and fourth Tuesday in Srinagar, while Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry will meet people on first and third Wednesday of every month at Jammu and second and fourth Wednesday in Srinagar.
Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary, Education Department, will hold public interaction on second and fourth Monday in Jammu and first and third Monday in Srinagar, while Dr Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary Revenue, will meet the public on second and fourth Thursday in Jammu and first and third Thursday in Srinagar.
Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, will be available for the public on second and fourth Friday of every Month in Jammu and first and third Friday in Srinagar.
Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner/ Secretary, Industries and Commerce will hold public grievance camp in Jammu on second and fourth Tuesday and first and third Tuesday in Srinagar, while Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner Secretary, School Education, will hold public interaction every second and fourth Wednesday in Jammu and first and third Wednesday in Srinagar.
Commissioner Secretary Forest Ecology and Environemnt, Sarita Chauhan will be meeting the public in Jammu on first and third Monday of every month and in Srinagar on second and fourth Monday, while Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Commissioner/Secretary PWD will be interacting with people on first and third Thursday in Jammu and second and fourth Thursday in Srinagar.
Commissioner/Secretary Labour and Employment, Saurabh Bhagat will hold public camp in Jammu on first and third Friday in Jammu and second and fourth Friday in Srinagar, while Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Commissioner/Secretary, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, will meet public on first and third Tuesday in Jammu and second and fourth Tuesday in Srinagar.
Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Commissioner/Secretary, Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, has been assigned the task of listening to the issues of the people on first and third Wednesday in Jammu and second and fourth Wednesday in Srinagar, while Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, will do the similar exercise in Jammu on second and fourth Monday and in Srinagar on first and third Monday every month.
Secretary Power Development Department, M. Raju will have interaction with the people on second and fourth Thursday of every month in Jammu and first and third Thursday in Srinagar while Manzoor Ahmed Lone, Secretary Agriculture Production and Horticulture will be meeting public on second and fourth Friday of every month in Jammu and first and third Friday in Srinagar.
Sheetal Nanda, Secretary Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will meet public in Jammu on second and fourth Tuesday of every month and first and third Tuesday in Srinagar, while Simrandeep Singh, Secretary Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction will hold public grievances camp in Jammu on second and fourth Wednesday and in Srinagar on first and third Wednesday.
Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Youth Services and Sports Department has been tasked to meet public on first and third Monday in Jammu and second and fourth Monday in Srinagar while Farooq Ahmad Lone, Secretary General Administration Department will be in Jammu to listen to the public grievances on first and third Friday and in Srinagar on second and fourth Friday.
Talat Parvez Rohella, Secretary Higher Education Department, will be meeting the people in Jammu on first and third Thursday and in Srinagar on second and fourth Thursday.
Zubair Ahmad, Secretary Tourism/Culture Department will be hearing the issues voiced by the people in Jammu on first and third Tuesday and in Srinagar on second and fourth Tuesday every month while Abdul Majid Bhat, Secretary Cooperative/Tribal Affairs Department will be meeting the public every first and third Wednesday in Jammu and second and fourth Wednesday in Srinagar.
Arun Kumar Mehta has been allotted district Baramulla, Atal Dulloo Anantnag, Shaleen Kabra Shopian, Dheeraj Gupta Srinagar, Asgar Hassan Samoon Bandipora, Navin Kumar Choudhary Samba, Rohit Kansal Pulwama, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi Budgam, Hirdesh Kumar Rajouri, Sarita Chauhan Udhampur, Khurshid Ahmad Shah Jammu, Saurabh Bhagat Ramban, Ajeet Kumar Sahu Poonch, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole Doda, Manzoor Ahmed Lone Kupwara, Sheetal Nanda Kathua, Farooq Ahmad Lone Kulgam, Talat Parvez Rohella Kishtwar, Zubair Ahmad Ganderbal and Abdul Majid Bhat Reasi.
News
Rains, snow lash Kashmir
Srinagar, Jan 28: A fresh snowfall was experienced in higher reaches as well in southern districts of Kashmir while as rains lashed plains on Tuesday, plummeting the temperature further in the Valley. The fresh snowfall also led to the closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only road connecting Kashmir with rest of the States.
Officials in the local Meteorological (MeT) department said that snowfall was witnessed in southern districts of Kashmir including Anantnag, Shopian and other districts since the wee hours.
They said that it was predicted that heavy snowfall would occur in Chenab Valley while as light to moderate snowfall would be experienced in south Kashmir districts and light snow or rainfall in central as well as northern districts of Kashmir.
However, spokesman said that Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory received a rainfall of 8.2 mm since early morning. MeT official further stated that Kokernag received a snowfall of 8.5 mm and rainfall of 8.2 mm, adding that Qazigund witnessed 1.5 mm snowfall and 10.8 mm rainfall today.
The spokesman further informed that Pahalgam, the famous tourist-resort here witnessed 4.6 mm rainfall and 3.5 mm snowfall while as Kupwara district in north Kashmir recovered 2.1 mm of rainfall and snowfall.
The official also stated that the night temperature in Srinagar continued to witness improvement with the temperature on last night settled at 0.6 degree Celsius.
Deputy Director MeT, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said the weather would remain dry from next six to seven days from Wednesday forenoon. He said that the occasional sunshine would be witnessed in Kashmir from Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, officials said that traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway was suspended in view of the landslides at various points triggered by fresh snowfall. “The work to restore the highway is in full-swing and it is expected to clear the road by this evening,” an official said.