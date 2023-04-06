ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, April 6 () The government is not considering bringing a law or regulating the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country, as generative AI-based chatbots become a rage across the industry.

In a reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said it sees AI as a significant and strategic area for the country and technology sector.

“AI will have a kinetic effect for the growth of entrepreneurship and business and the government is taking all necessary steps in policies and infrastructure to develop a robust AI sector in the country,” said the Ministry.

The government published the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in June 2018 and proposes to develop an ecosystem for the research and adoption of AI.

MeitY said it has established Centres of Excellence in various emerging technologies including AI to explore opportunities in these specialised fields.

“These centres provide start-ups with premium plug-and-play co-working spaces and access to the ecosystem,” it added in its reply.

India is also a founding member of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI).

In an earlier interview with , Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, had said that the government aims to make India a global powerhouse of AI which does not just stop on integrating foreign chatbots but building next-generation AI-based innovations to empower billions of citizens.

“AI will certainly transform the digital economy and grow the business economy in the country. AI is a ‘kinetic enabler’ of the digital economy and we want to be the global leader in AI,” the Minister had told .

NITI Aayog has also published a series of papers on the subject of ‘Responsible AI for All’.

More than 1,900 AI-focused startups are providing innovative solutions in the country, primarily in the areas of conversational AI, NLP, video analytics, disease detection, fraud prevention and deep fakes detection.

