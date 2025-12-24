Northern Railway introduces Scratch Rakes

Jammu: Amid persistent fog-related disruptions over the past several days, Northern Railway’s Jammu Division has introduced the use of ‘scratch rakes’ to minimise delays in train operations and ensure passenger convenience during the winter months, an official said on Tuesday.

The decision has been taken on the directions of Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar, the official added.

Under this arrangement, scratch or additional rakes will be provided for Train No. 12414 (Jammu Tawi–Ajmer) and Train No. 22478/22477 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–New Delhi–Katra) to compensate for delays in their scheduled departures and arrivals.

The official said the measure would help ensure that passengers reach their destinations on time. A scratch rake or additional rake is deployed when trains are delayed by seven hours or face indefinite delays, helping maintain punctuality despite disruptions.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal, said the primary objective of introducing scratch rakes is to provide comfortable and timely travel to passengers during foggy winter conditions.

“Trains frequently face delays due to fog. The operation of scratch or additional rakes will benefit passengers and support the timely running of train services,” Singhal said.

He added that such measures would also help meet the growing passenger demand in the future. “This initiative reflects the Railways’ efficient management and its commitment to addressing passenger needs,” he said.