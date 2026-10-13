Northern Railway Holds Safety Camps for OHE Upgradation



Monitor News Bureau

Srinagar: Northern Railway organised Safety and Quality Improvement Camps at four locations in October to strengthen safety practices and ensure quality in ongoing 2×25 kV Overhead Equipment (OHE) upgradation works.

The camps were held at Jalandhar on October 1, Ambala on October 5, Moradabad on October 9 and Lucknow on October 12, bringing together 550 participants, including 42 officers, 169 divisional TRD staff, 112 project unit personnel and 227 contractor and agency staff.

The sessions focused on personnel safety, the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), safe working practices and the protection of railway operations and infrastructure during construction activities.

Participants were sensitised to the safe operation of cranes, JCBs and excavators near railway tracks, along with quality checks during foundation casting, mast erection, alignment and grouting. Safe execution of feeder wire erection, AEC erection, BEC laying and associated works near existing railway infrastructure and energised OHE was also discussed.

The camps covered emergency preparedness, accident reporting, rescue arrangements and precautions during adverse weather. Emphasis was laid on compliance with approved drawings, technical specifications and prescribed safety procedures.

Railway officials, project personnel, supervisors and contractors also shared field experiences, safety incidents and near misses to identify potential hazards and prevent their recurrence.

Northern Railway said the initiative aimed to improve coordination among stakeholders, promote proactive hazard identification and reinforce accountability for safe and quality execution of infrastructure projects.

The organisation reiterated its commitment to maintaining high quality standards while prioritising personnel safety, uninterrupted train operations and protection of railway assets.

The campaign was guided by the motto: “Safety First, Quality Always, No Shortcuts, Zero Compromise.”