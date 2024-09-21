Northern Army Commander inaugurates tech symposium

Leh, Sep 20: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar today inaugurated Him Tech Symposium 2024 at Leh

Him Tech Symposium 2024 has been organized by the Indian Army in coordination with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). Military and civil dignitaries including SP Shukla, Chairman FICCI attended the event. Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, GOC Fire and Fury Corps delivered the welcome address. The symposium provided a platform for Indian Defence Industry to showcase their products. This year the theme of the symposium is “Harnessing Defence Technology for High Altitude Areas”.

Severe cold, low oxygen levels, and low humidity present significant challenges for troops stationed in High Altitude Areas. Equipment maintenance and personnel survivability become increasingly difficult in these conditions. Road disruptions caused by avalanches and landslides, along with rugged terrain and adverse weather conditions complicate road and air movement. The symposium aims to leverage technology to tackle these challenges and enhance combat readiness. This event underscores India’s commitment to strengthening its military capabilities with indigenous technology following the principles of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

More than 90 vendors from various parts of India showcased their products on autonomous systems, green energy, human sustainability, equipment sustenance, waste disposal, communication, sensing, and infrastructure development. The symposium provided an opportunity for the Indian Defence Industry to interact with the soldiers deployed in High Altitude Areas.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Him Tech 2024 compendium was unveiled. Senior military officers and dignitaries visited the Expo Stalls set up at Rinchen Auditorium in Leh and interacted with the Indian Defence Manufacturers. Indian Army organized a display of ideas and innovations to highlight the advancements and modifications made by its personnel based on the day-to-day challenges being faced by them and their ingenious solutions. This was a valuable opportunity for Indian defense manufacturers to gain insight into real challenges and requirements. Him Tech 2024 offered a crucial platform for defense forces, industry leaders, and technology innovators to collaborate and tackle the challenges of high-altitude warfare. The event exemplified the spirit of self-reliance embodied by the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. The symposium is open to the public from 3 PM from 21 Sep 2024 onwards.