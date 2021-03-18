North Kashmir: Woman dies as road to hospital remains blocked, family blames authorities

Srinagar: A woman died after she could not allegedly reach hospital in time due to road blockade in Churanda village along Line of Control in Uri area of northern Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

According to locals, Uri to Churanda road is blocked since March 8 near Koli Nala due to landslides following heavy rains earlier this month.

“While PMGSY department failed to restore the road for traffic, a young woman died as a consequence to it,” they said.

Nazir Ahmad Dader, uncle of the deceased woman Zareena Begum (25) wife of Naseer Ahmad Dader of Churanda Uri told news agency GNS that Thursday morning his niece had very high fever and as the road was blocked, she was carried on shoulders in a stretcher towards Uri Hospital.

She however died on way to hospital, he said.

He alleged that the precious live was lost due to “negligence” of concerned department. “If the road had been opened, a precious life might have been saved.”

Executive Engineer of the PMGSY Sub-division- Uri, Peer Shah Jahan told GNS that landslides continue to occur in the area as the land is totally sodden due to rains.

“Work is ongoing and I am hopeful that the road will be opened in next two to three days for traffic,” he added. (GNS)