North Kashmir: School shut for a week after teachers test Covid-19 positive

Srinagar: Authorities on Saturday ordered the closure of an educational institution in Sopore for a one week period after three of its teachers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore Parvaiz Sajad Ganai told news agency Global News Service that for next seven days, the Girls Higher Secondary School Sopore will remain closed as a precautionary measure after some teachers there tested positive for the pathogen.

He said that during this period institution will remain completely shut and no activity either from students or teachers will take place.

Pertinently, amid rising number of covid-19 cases lately, the government on Friday said that deputy Commissioners (DMs) shall take call on keeping open or closing the schools in respective districts in Jammu and Kashmir. (GNS)