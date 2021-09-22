North Kashmir: Cop shot dead after sentry mistakes him for militant, opens fire

Srinagar: A police follower was killed after his colleague allegedly opened fire in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Tuesday night, news agency GNS reported quoting official sources.

Identified as Vijay Dhar son of late Krishen Lal Dhar of Langate Handwara, the deceased, as per the report, tried to make forced entry inside a temple in the area and his colleague mistook him for a militant and fired at him.

Dhar was shifted to district hospital Handwara from where he was shifted to SKIMS Soura where he succumbed, the officials said as per GNS.

As per preliminary investigations, they said, the deceased had headphone in ears and despite loud calls by his colleague, he did not respond which lead the personnel on guard duty at the temple to fire at him.

“In an unfortunate incident last night one Policeman Posted at PS Handwara Ajay Dhar s/o Lt Krishen Lal Dhar r/o Langate Handwara, succumbed to the bullet injury he got while trying to forcefully enter into the temple in midnight,” DIG North Kashmir said, adding, “The sentry assuming it an attack by ANEs (anti-national elements) opened fire.” (GNS)