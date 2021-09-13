North Kashmir cloudburst: One more body found, toll 5

Srinagar: Body of an elderly man, head of the nomad family, who was killed along with four other members of the relation in a cloudburst in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, was found on Monday.

Official sources said that body of Mohammad Bashir Khari (80) of Nowshera Rajouri was found by a team of police and SDRF to wrap up the rescue operation which was launched soon after the calamity struck the nomad family putting up in a tent at Hamam Marcoot during the intervening night of September 11 and 12. While bodies of the four family members were recovered on Sunday, one member of the family, Naseema Begum (30), was rescued in injured condition and was the only person to survive the calamity.

The four persons whose bodies were recovered include Shahnaza Begum (30) wife of Mohammad Farooq Khari, daughter Nazia Akhtar (14), son Arif Hussain (5) and Tariq Ahmad Khari (8), all residents of Nowshera Rajouri. They were buried in the area later, the officials added. (GNS)