North Kashmir bodybuilder finishes third in National Championship

Srinagar, Apr 5: A bodybuilder from Baramulla, Mansoor Wani made history by representing Jammu and Kashmir in the Indian Physique Alliance and NPC National Championship.

Mansoor finished third place in the overall Men’s Physique category. More than 350 participants took part in the competition, with athletes from all over India competing against each other.

The Jammu and Kashmir team left for Delhi on March 29 with 11 players for the championship. Hamid Ashraf, Adil Ahmed, Altaf Hussain, Sajjad Pala, Ateeq Lone, Ishfaq Bhat, Farooq Ahmad, Muzaffar Khanday, Owais Ahmad, Ishfaq Bhat, joined national championship.

All of these players qualified for the 2nd round.

During the National Championship, Asif Rashid, National Head, J&K Physics Alliance and NPC India, encouraged all the players.

He also assured that in all the upcoming championships, the team from Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the international championships.

“Our players have the potential to put them on the big stage,” said Asif.

Mansoor Wani won 3rd Place in overall Men’s Physique as well as a cash prize of Rs.7500.

It was the first team in the last 30 years to qualify for the NPC Worldwide.

“That being said, this is the platform that can show athletes the Road to Mr. Olympia. This NPC Championship gave our players a lot of exposure,” he said.