Normalcy Restored in Barmer and Jaisalmer After India-Pakistan Border Tensions

Rajasthan, May 12: Two days after India and Pakistan came to an understanding on the cessation of hostilities, life slowly returns to normal in the border villages. These villages especially in JK had borne the brunt of unprovoked firing from across the border.

Morning visuals from Barmer market showed shops open and people going about their day, with life returning to normal after recent tensions along the India-Pakistan border.

In Jaisalmer, a local resident said, “Everything is normal. The market is open, there are no issues during the day. Shops close around 7:30 pm. Our livelihood is not affected.”

People in Barmer and Jaisalmer are relieved as daily life goes back to normal. Local businesses are running as usual, and residents hope the situation stays peaceful.

The tension had peaked early Saturday morning when a missile from Pakistan landed in an agricultural field in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. Security forces successfully defused the missile without any casualties or damage to property.

The unexploded missile was discovered by locals, who immediately alerted the authorities.

The missile reportedly fell around 4:30 AM in a field belonging to Puran Singh Bhati, the former chairman of the Land Development Bank in Jaisalmer.

According to Bhati, he heard three loud explosions.

“The farm where the missile fell yesterday belongs to me. It happened at 4.30 am yesterday. As soon as I stepped out of home, three explosions occurred…I sent someone here to check, and so the missile was found. We informed the administration and there was no loss to life. We were not scared…We take pride in our Indian armed forces. We are proud of PM Modi that he will do something about them…,” Bhati said.

Ahead of this, the Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Choudhary informed that while the overall situation in the district is mostly normal, ammunition and suspicious items have been discovered in some areas.

The police official said the public is advised to inform the police and not go close to such suspicious items.

“The situation is more or less normal, but we are finding some ammunition and suspected objects at places; I appeal to the people not to get closer to them, inform the police, not to upload pictures of any suspicious object on social media, and follow the police directions,” Choudhary said.

The police have arrested four suspects so far, and investigations are ongoing.

SP Choudhary also revealed that “anyone who is making calls across the border” is on the radar. “We have caught 12 such people…,” he added.

India said that Pakistan violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions. (ANI)