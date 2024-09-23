KashmirLatest News

Noorbagh: 28-Year-Old Man Found Dead, Probe Launched

Agencies
Agencies
dead oW8jMK

A 28-year-old man was found dead under mysterious conditions in Pamposh Colony, Noorbagh area, Srinagar, officials said.

An official told that the man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Noorbagh, Srinagar.

He said his body was taken to SMHS Hospital for medico-legal formalities, while a murder is suspected in this regard.

Meanwhile, the deceased was identified as Tariq Ahmad Sheikh, son of Bahadur Sheikh, a resident of Parimpora, Srinagar.

He said the body is lying at SMHS for further investigation and the police is still ascertaining the facts with the investigation going on—(KNO)

Share This Article
Previous Article sensex 3 2 1 IF0z8n Monday cues: Sensex hits fresh ATH
Next Article images 67 1 J&K DGP Highlights Rising Drug Abuse, Links Narcotics to Terror Funding
Leave a comment