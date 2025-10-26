Noor Mohammad’s new song breaks internet

Srinagar: Folk artist Noor Mohammad has made Kashmir proud again. His new song `Chayni Bartal’ with Bollywood music director duo Salim-Sulaiman is breaking the internet.

In just 12 hours, the song has notched 1.06L views on Salim-Sulaiman’s YouTube channel. The song is also trending on other social media sites.

“It was recorded three months back. I had travelled to Mumbai for the recording. Now it has been released. I am very pleased with the response so far,” Noor Mohommad told The Kashmir Monitor.

Chayni Bartal is the third biggest hit of Noor Mohammad. Earlier, Salim- Sulaiman collaborated with Noor Mohammad for the `Nazneen Yaar’e Myan’e Ye Tche Mulaqat’ song. The song begins with the soulful voice of Noor Mohammad. He is followed by Salim-Sulaiman, Raj Pandit, and a chorus of almost 15 singers. Apart from the modern musical instruments, including Guitar, Piano, and others, the musicians have also used local Kashmiri musical instruments, including Tambaknae’r and Rabab.

Coke Studio Bharat’s Kya Karie Korimol song, featuring Alif, Noor Mohommad, Aashima Mahajan, and others, notched millions of views on YouTube in just a few days of release. The lyrics of the marriage song trace the emotional journey of a bride and her father as they prepare for her wedding feast.

“I thank Almighty Allah for everything. He has been bestowed with the honor. I have my chorus as well, who also sing in marriage parties and other functions,” said Noor Mohammad

Such is the popularity of Noor Mohammad that people have to book him in advance for any function. “Right now, I am going to a function. I get bookings for marriage and other functions. I am travelling to Jammu soon to perform at a Kashmiri Pandit wedding. I feel honoured,” he said.

In 2022, Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore was seen promoting Kashmir Valley’s YouTube sensation Noor Mohammad Shah and singer/ songwriter Ali Saffudin in a video on Facebook.

“Awaaz is a heartfelt Kashmiri song where Noor Mohammad’s soulful voice revives the timeless poetry of Mahmood Gami and the melody of Ghulam Hassan Sofi – brought to life with Salim Sulaiman’s musical touch. A divine call that reconnects Kashmir’s spirit with its musical root,” read the thumbnail of Salim Sulaiman’s YouTube video.